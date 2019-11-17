Star Wars Fan Art Perfectly Mixes Death Stranding and The Mandalorian

The first episode of The Mandalorian hit Disney+ and people are stoked about this new Star Wars story. For those who are unaware, the star of the pilot was definitely the character that fans are referring to as “Baby Yoda.” BossLogic decided to take things to their natural endpoint and combine Death Stranding and the Star Wars property. In Kojima’s latest game, the protagonist has to carry a baby in a jar around to ward off monsters. (It’s Kojima people, things were going to be weird from the get go!) The small member of Yoda’s species was the initial bounty Mando was out for, and now he’s got to figure out what to do with the cute little guy. People can’t get enough of the small green creature. This was a huge surprise to most people as nobody was expecting that at the end of the very first episode. Jon Favreau says that the small character will be a major part of the story heading forward.

Favreau responded to questions about “Baby Yoda” with, “I wanted to surprise people, and I wanted to—well, there are bigger arcs that go through the whole season and the whole throw of the show. So as fun as it is to reveal new characters and surprise them, it also fits into a larger narrative about what’s going on in the galaxy after the revolution, and this is an important character.”

Rick Famuyiwa was looking forward to his stint on episode two of The Mandalorian. The director is pumped about the ending of the pilot and wonders how viewers will respond to his vision for the second helping of the Disney+ series.

“I was super pumped,” Famuyiwa told Variety. “To sort of come in a be able to do the second one, because there’s so much that the end of the first episode… sort of shook up and really change for our main character, and so I love that, you know, I would sort of be the person in the aftermath of that.”

“Or maybe I shouldn’t,” he added. “Maybe I shouldn’t love that so much, because now I feel a lot of pressure, thank you.”

The Mandalorian is now available on Disney+. Other upcoming Star Wars projects include Star Wars: Episode IX on December 20th, the new trilogy by The Last Jedi director Rian Johnsson, and series following Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Cassian Andor.