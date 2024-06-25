Star Wars: Giancarlo Esposito Teases Possible Return in Mandalorian and Grogu Movie

Star Wars: The Mandalorian introduced a fan-favorite new villain to the Star Wars Universe in Moff Gideon. Played by Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito, Gideon was a brilliant and maniacal commander of an Imperial Remnants faction, dedicated to creating a new generation of enhanced Stormtroopers, combat armor, and weaponry.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Finale (SPOILERS) saw Moff Gideon seemingly meet his demise when a starship crashed into the secret base he had built under the Mandalorian homeworld of Mandalore. However, Gideon being engulfed in an inferno of metal and flame (while wearing prototype dark trooper armor) was a bit too ambiguous for a lot of Star Wars fans. Theories that Moff Gideon survived have been bouncing around ever since – and the announcement of The Mandalorian and Grogu movie seems like the biggest and best opportunity.

Giancarlo Esposito is currently starring in Ti West's horror trilogy finale Maxxxine. While on the red carpet, he was asked whether Gideon could show up in The Mandalorian and Grogu movie, and Esposito wouldn't dismiss the possibility:

"Anything is possible. You know, I don't know anything about that at the present, but I put out there that if they need me I'll be there. I love what Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Disney does with Mandalorian – and who knows? There may be a moment where I can swoop down and take over once again.

The Mandalorian and Grogu Movie Details

The Mandalorian and Grogu movie is being directed by Jon Favreau, who co-created The Mandalorian TV series along with Dave Filoni. Favreau, Filoni, and Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy are all serving as producers on the film.

"Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen," Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, added.

Exact plot details about the film are unknown, but the various Star Wars Disney+ series have created an interesting framework for The Mandalorian and Grogu movie. The Mandalorian Season 3 ended with bringing Mando and Grogu back to the status quo of being bounty hunters, while the larger tribe of surviving Mandalorians united behind Bo-Katan Kryze and started reclaiming Mandalore. Meanwhile, the Ahsoka TV series cast a dark shadow over Star Wars' entire New Republic era, as Grand Admiral Thrawn returns from the unknown regions of the universe with the Nightsisters, their dark magic, and an army of undead Stormtroopers at his disposal. In addition to this Mandalorian and Grogu movie, Dave Filoni's New Republic event film is still in the works.

That's all to say: The Mandalorian and Grogu will seemingly be another step toward that larger crossover film. Bringing back Moff Gideon would be an interesting twist, as Gideon would almost certainly be a rival for Thrawn's claim as "Heir to the Empire."

