Star Wars: The Mandalorian Creator Jon Favreau Promises That Surprise Character Is an Important Part of the Story

The Mandalorian was undoubtedly the crown jewel of Disney+ headed into the streaming service’s launch. Fans had high hopes for the series and the first episode was able to deliver on some of the promises made heading into the platform’s first day. One thing that people are still talking about is the surprise ending to that first episode. Jon Favreau talked to Collider about that surprise ending to the series’ pilot episode. At the end of that episode, Mando stumbles across his newest bounty, who he had clocked around 50-years-old. It becomes clear, the bounty hunter’s target is the same species as Yoda. Age works very differently for a member of that species and that means the target is basically an adorable baby. The Mandalorian has no other recourse but to bring down his new companion IG-11. The droid had no problem with killing the child and that just wouldn’t work. The director had a lot to say about the big surprise.

Favreau responds, “I wanted to surprise people, and I wanted to—well, there are bigger arcs that go through the whole season and the whole throw of the show. So as fun as it is to reveal new characters and surprise them, it also fits into a larger narrative about what’s going on in the galaxy after the revolution, and this is an important character.”

He wasn’t the only one energized by that ending as Rick Famuyiwa is on deck for episode two. When he got told about the ending of that pilot, Famuyiwa was looking forward to getting his turn in this new corner of the Star Wars universe. He told Variety about that moment and what people could expect next.

“I was super pumped,” Famuyiwa explained. “To sort of come in a be able to do the second one, because there’s so much that the end of the first episode… sort of shook up and really change for our main character, and so I love that, you know, I would sort of be the person in the aftermath of that.”

“Or maybe I shouldn’t,” he laughed. “Maybe I shouldn’t love that so much, because now I feel a lot of pressure, thank you.”

The Mandalorian is now available on Disney+, Other upcoming Star Wars projects include Star Wars: Episode IX on December 20th, the new trilogy by The Last Jedi director Rian Johnsson, and series following Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Cassian Andor.

