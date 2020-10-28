Disney+ Shares New The Mandalorian Season 1 Recap Video

✖

Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 2 is about to premiere on Disney+, and the streaming service wants to help give you a quick reminder about the key points of story that have unfolded thusfar. Disney+ released this new Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 1 recap video, which you can watch below! The video takes us back through how Mandalorian foundling Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) took a job that led him to The Child (Baby Yoda), a target he was supposed to kill, but instead spared in a rare act of mercy. What unfolded next was the thrilling chase across the galaxy, as one rogue bounty hunter brought down a galaxy of trouble upon himself!

Here's the Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 1 recap video:

While this video is billed as a "recap," the collection of scenes and characters make it clear that it's also a teaser for The Mandalorian's big storylines that are continuing into season 2. That includes the new rivalry between Din Djarin and Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito); Gideon desperately wants The Child, but he also holds the ominous Darksaber, which played a key role in the history of Mandalore, during the time of the Galactic Civil War between the Rebellion and the Empire.

In fact, a lot of hardcore Star Wars fans are very excited to see popular animated characters from the Empire-era of Mandalore make their way into live-action. That list includes Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), and Bo-Kryze Katan (Katee Sackhoff), with others like Sabine Wren and Captain Rex rumored to also show up. That's just the beginning, as Boba Fett is going to be making his return to the Star Wars universe in The Mandalorian season 2.

Here's the press release from Disney about The Mandalorian season 1 recap video - as well as the synopsis for season 2:

"ln anticipation of this Friday’s premiere of “The Mandalorian” Season 2, today Disney+ offered fans a special look back at the groundbreaking first season with a new recap video... In the second season, The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. “The Mandalorian” stars Pedro Pascal, with guest stars Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez. Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serving as co-executive producers."

The Mandalorian season 2 premieres Friday, October 30, streaming only on Disney+.