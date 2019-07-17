Suicide Squad Star Margot Robbie Refuses to Watch Star Wars

#OnceUponATimeInHollywood is about a golden age in film, so we put stars @LeoDiCaprio, @MargotRobbie, and Brad Pitt on the spot and asked which classic films they *haven’t* seen – #GoneWithTheWind, #StarWars, #SoundOfMusic – their answers will surprise you ? pic.twitter.com/97JqkpmEXE — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) July 17, 2019

In the more than 40 years since it launched, the Star Wars franchise has become one of the most recognizable brands in the world, with the continued adventures of the franchise growing its popularity even further. While the brand might be well-known, that doesn’t mean it is universally loved, though fans of the series take every opportunity to express their admiration for it. Oscar-nominee Margot Robbie, who debuted as Harley Quinn in 2016’s Suicide Squad, recently revealed that, while she initially managed to have never seen Star Wars, she now takes pride in having avoided the franchise due to the reactions she gets from people when she admits the viewing omissions.

“I’ve never seen any Star Wars,” Robbie confessed to MTV News. “And I kind of don’t watch it now just because it infuriates people so much, like, ‘How? How have you never watched any Star Wars?’ And I just kinda wanna see how long I can make it now.”

Encountering devout fans of the franchise is nothing new for Robbie, with one of her Uber drivers previously revealing that they turned down her invitation to join her at a party because they had a commitment to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“[She said] ‘What are you doing now?” Robert Bregnsdal recalled to The Sun back in January of 2018 after giving a ride to Robbie and her husband. “Come with us to this house party! They are really nice people. I think you’ll fit right in.’”

If the offer from Robbie sounds too good to pass up, you wouldn’t be the only one surprised by Bregnsdal’s actions.

“My girlfriend was like, ‘Are you serious?’” Bregnsdal noted. “‘Go back with an empty wallet or something and pretend they left it in the car so you have a reason to go back!’”

His girlfriend wasn’t the only one to give him a hard time, with his fellow fans also shocked that he chose the galaxy far, far away over spending time with the actress.

“I told the guys after,” Bregnsdal added. “And yes, I copped a bit of sh*t over it.”

While The Last Jedi is one of the most divisive entries into the franchise, the Uber driver stood by his choice.

“I don’t regret going to watch Star Wars with the lads at all,” Brengsdal revealed. “It was epic.”

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) opens in theaters on February 7, 2020. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.

