Star Wars: Mark Hamill Shares Birthday Wishes for “Space Nephew” Adam Driver

Luke Skywalker and Kylo Ren have a tumultuous relationship, though actors Mark Hamill and Adam Driver seemingly get along much better off screen. In honor of Driver’s birthday, Hamill shared his admiration of the actor for a number of his skills.

SHOUT OUT to Adam Driver for no particular reason other than being an incredibly versatile actor, a truly kind person & someone who doesn’t get the credit he deserves for a delightful sense of humor or his expert karaoke skills.#MyNiceNotNefariousSpaceNephewWhoShouldSmileMore pic.twitter.com/6UFSg8BVZq — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 20, 2018

Hamill shared photos of the actor on Twitter and played coy, saying it was for “no particular reason” while praising his acting abilities, personality, and karaoke skills. He also joked that Driver should smile more, with the photos depicting Driver’s stoic side.

Kylo Ren debuted in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with that film confirming his family lineage. However, it wasn’t until Star Wars: The Last Jedi that audiences learned that Luke Skywalker was in large part responsible for Kylo’s descent towards the Dark Side. Their final conflict on Crait allowed Luke personal redemption, as he capitalized on Kylo’s anger which allowed the Resistance to escape the First Order.

While Skywalker’s corporeal form became one with the Force in The Last Jedi, audiences were surprised to learn that Hamill would reprise his role in Star Wars: Episode IX when Lucasfilm announced that filming had begun. It’s still unclear if Hamill will appear as a Force Ghost version of Luke or if it will be a flashback sequence, leaving fans to theorize until we get any official confirmation.

In addition to Hamill and Driver, other returning cast members include Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. Joining the cast of Episode IX are Naomi Ackie and Richard E. Grant, who will be joined by veteran Star Wars actors Anthony Daniels and Billy Dee Williams, who will reprise his role as Lando Calrissian.

One of the more shocking performances that will be featured in the new film is Carrie Fisher, who passed away at the end of 2016. Director J.J. Abrams revealed that he will be able to utilize footage that went unseen from The Force Awakens to craft together Leia Organa’s presence in the new film.

Star Wars: Episode IX lands in theaters in December of 2019.

