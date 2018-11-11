Fans Are Geeking Over Ariana Grande, Mark Hamill’s ‘Star Wars’ Twitter Exchange

When it comes to social media, there are celebrities who play the game and then there is Mark Hamill. The Star Wars legend has become a tour de force on Twitter with his eclectic posts, and it seems the Internet has a new update to geek out over.

Oh, and it looks like Ariana Grande is freaking out as well.

Over on Twitter, the whole encounter began when Hamill posted a test of sorts. He asked fans for messages to post, and it led him to write a tweet reading, “Thank you, next.” However, it didn’t take long for the actor to learn the Twitter test was really referencing Grande’s most recent single.

You know you’re out of it when someone suggests you tweet what you think is just a random phrase that turns out to be the title of the new album by @ArianaGrande, one of the most popular artists in the history of showbiz. #ImSorryAri #ItsUnotYou //t.co/0VztULKx3D — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 11, 2018

“You know you’re out of it when someone suggests you tweet what you think is just a random phrase that turns out to be the title of the new album by @ArianaGrande, one of the most popular artists in the history of showbiz,” the actor wrote.

Immediately, fans started flocking to the post and began begging for a collab between the artists. While Hamill may be known for his work as Luke Skywalker, his gifted vocal range would surely carry a tune, and it looks like Grande may be willing to carry out the request.

honest to god i’m not okay rn //t.co/KViZnmTU8m — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 11, 2018

Shortly after Hamill posted his tweet, a fan alerted Grande to the reference. The top singer shared his own reaction to being called a top entertainer by Hamill, writing, “honest to god i’m not okay rn.”

Honestly, we feel that. How else is someone supposed to react after being noticed by Hamill?

While this latest social media excursion has piqued the attention of fans, it is not the only one the actor has done recently. At the end of October, Hamill got fans going when he posted a message confirming Luke Skywalker was killed by the Force at the end of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“THE FORCE KILLED LUKE. You have to acknowledge the irony in his fate,” Hamill explained.

“Almost like an addict that kicked his habit cold-turkey, remained clean for decades, only to re-use just once & then, tragically, overdoses.”

So far, Hamill has managed to keep his social media pages free of any Star Wars: Episode IX spoilers, but fans are keeping a close eye on his Twitter. The beloved actor knows how to give fans what they want, and if chatter is anything to go by, what netizens want these days is an update on Lucasfilm’s next Star Wars excursion.

Star Wars: Episode IX opens December 20, 2019.

Star Wars: Episode IX opens December 20, 2019.