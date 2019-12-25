Star Wars: Mark Hamill Is Celebrating Christmas With an Assortment of Luke Skywalker Ornaments

Happy Holidays, Star Wars fans! Many of the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker cast members have been posting about the holidays yesterday and today. From John Boyega’s fun Christmas shopping video to Billie Lourd’s heartfelt message about loss, the Force is strong this holiday season. Another actor to get into the spirit is Mark Hamill, who has been playing Luke Skywalker in the beloved franchise since it’s inception in 1977. On Christmas Eve, Hamill shared a look at Luke Christmas tree ornaments ranging from the original trilogy to the sequel trilogy and included his own special take on The Night Before Christmas.

Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house-

Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse;

The Lukes were all hung on the tree🎄with such care,

In hopes that St. Nicholas🎅 soon would be there…#MerryChristmasEveToAllAndToAllAGoodNight 😴 pic.twitter.com/NaAgdS3w4a — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 25, 2019

Many people shared photos of their own Luke ornaments:

While speaking with the Associated Press back in June, Hamill was asked if Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker would be his final appearance in Star Wars.

“I sure hope so,” he replied with a laugh, before revealing why he wants to be done with Star Wars. “Well, because…I had closure in [The Last Jedi]. The fact that I’m involved in any capacity is only because of that peculiar aspect of the Star Wars mythology where if you’re a Jedi, you get to come back and make a curtain call as a Force ghost.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is hitting theatres everywhere on December 20th.