Star Wars Star Mark Hamill Explains Throwback Photo From Empire Strikes Back Era

Now that Halloween is over, Star Wars star Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) is done posting his fun costume content and is back to sharing delightful stories from his days on the original trilogy’s film sets. The actor often answers fan questions and clarifies rumors about the Star Wars movies, and his latest post shows him answering a fan’s question about an old photoshoot from the Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back era.

That was the t-shirt I wore under my #EmpireStrikesBack uniform. It was strategically torn to match the damaged jacket so you would see skin & not the t-shirt. These pictures were suppressed for years because George said: “There’s no underwear in space.” Seriously.🤣#TrueStory https://t.co/3pl1VzN2ib — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 2, 2019

“Hey @HamillHimself what was the story behind this photoshoot I need to know,” @countrybearjam asked.

“That was the t-shirt I wore under my #EmpireStrikesBack uniform. It was strategically torn to match the damaged jacket so you would see skin & not the t-shirt. These pictures were suppressed for years because George said: “There’s no underwear in space.” Seriously. #TrueStory,” Hamill answered.

Many people commented on the post:

“Haha, I thought that only applied to Carrie,” @HamillSkywalkr replied.

“That is one very deep V, Mark,” @DavidLarter pointed out.

“I’ve seen these pics quite a few times, but never knew the story. Thanks for sharing!!,” @OceanGirl790 added.

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans can still expect to see Hamill’s return in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Hamill recently confirmed he’ll be returning to the franchise as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.