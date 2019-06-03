Star Wars: Mark Hamill Has Hilarious Response to “Jedi Glamour Shots”

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Twitter would be a dark place without Mark Hamill. The actor known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise is constantly posting delightful content, often responding to his fans in the most hilarious ways. Most recently, someone posted photos of Hamill’s “Jedi Glamour Shots,” which show the actor is some very extreme 1970s jumpsuits. When asked why he was wearing the outfit, Hamill had the perfect excuse.

“@HamillHimself When did you do this?,” @SherrieLov asked.

“At my unsuccessful ABBA audition. #WhatWasIThinking? 😳,” Hamill replied.

The outfit certainly looks like something straight out of Mamma Mia!, and it’s delightful.

Hamill did end up answering the question for real in the comments:

“Haha was that the unofficial Jedi wardrobe?! Was this pic taken in Germany for a mag? Can’t recall why you had to wear it?!,” @Hamillhilights asked.

“For a TV Special I thought only Germans would see,” Hamill explained.

Many fans commented on the photo with some great jokes of their own.

“Welp. Now I know what I want to wear to #GalaxysEdge next year. #MayTheFashionBeWithYou,” @AGuyInChair wrote.

“‘I’m Luke Skywalker. I’m here to disco you,’” @dagan1973 joked.

“Storm Trouper?,” @UBFriccardo added. (Amazing.)

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans can still expect to see Hamill’s return in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Hamill’s role in the new movie hasn’t been announced, but many believe he will return as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.