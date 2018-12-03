‘Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Reacts to Report of Luke Sky Walker Being Arrested

“Adventure. Excitement. A Jedi craves not these things.” These “things” include, but are not limited to, stealing road signs with your buddies.

Luke Sky Walker of Johnson City, Tennessee was apprehended by police earlier this week for violating his probation. Despite his name, Luke Sky Walker was not on probation for kissing his sister or throwing alien beings into a Sarlacc pit. Nope, this risk taker was busted back in 2017 for stealing 46 road signs.

According to Fox News, Walker is being held without bond at the Carter County jail. Walker’s crimes have hit the Internet, catching the attention of his namesake, Mark Hamill AKA the real Luke Skywalker.

The real crime here is Mr. & Mrs. Walker saddling this poor guy with that name in the first place. #MisbegottenMoniker #AlsoTooShortForAStormtrooper //t.co/mj3GknabQQ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 2, 2018

“The real crime here is Mr. & Mrs. Walker saddling this poor guy with that name in the first place,” tweeted Hamill. While it’s certainly flattering to have a child named after you, the Walkers may have taken their Star Wars passion a little too far.

The actor also included the hashtags #MisbegottenMoniker and #AlsoTooShortForAStormtrooper. According to a quick Google search, Mark Hamill stands at 5′ 9″. Since Walker is three inches shorter than Hamill, Princess Leia would likely say he’d stick out like a sore thumb on the Death Star.

Hamill is constantly a delight on Twitter, already devoting a lot of today’s time to praising Ariana Grande and her new “Thank U Next” video, which has been a viral sensation.

Hey- Remember when I became accidental twitter-pals with @ArianaGrande? (see pics for proof) Well, I just saw her new video & even though I’m not an expert- I predict a very bright future for this young lady! 👍 //t.co/sefxELJCaq #ThankUNext #ImNotARegularDad #ImACoolDad pic.twitter.com/wvUOmjY8r8 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 2, 2018

In addition to making Twitter a sweeter place, Hamill is also continuing his hard work in Hollywood. His many, many voice acting gigs keep him busy and he’s also expected to return for Star Wars: Episode IX next year. While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, we expect he’ll be making his triumphant return as a Force Ghost.

Recently, Hamill took to Twitter to confirm that it was The Force that killed his iconic character, comparing his death to “an addict that kicked his habit cold-turkey, remained clean for decades, only to re-use just once & then, tragically, overdose.”

Star Wars: Episode IX will finally hit theaters on December 20, 2019.