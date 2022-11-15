Star Wars: Mark Hamill Has Perfect Response to Fans Doubting His Mandalorian Season 2 Finale Appearance

Star Wars icon Mark Hamill has the perfect response to those who doubt that he physically suited up and did the work of reprising his role as Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale. There's somehow been a lot of rumor and doubt about whether Hamill was actually on the set of The Mandalorian – or if his face was just added to a stunt performer via CGI face-swapping. Well, Mark Hamill is looking to settle the matter by simply reminding folks that the matter was already officially settled beyond any doubt!

In a Twitter post, Mark Hamill showed off a photo of himself filming his sequence in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale. The photo was actually a screenshot of Hamill from a behind-the-scenes special about The Mandalorian's production, which streamed on Disney+ last summer (Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian). Hamill captioned the photo with the following: "This is for those who claimed the character was accomplished exclusively with CGI, without my participation. #BeenThere_DoneThat".

This is for those who claimed the character was accomplished exclusively with CGI, without my participation.#BeenThere_DoneThat https://t.co/nNPpcPnplN — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) November 15, 2022

Star Wars has pulled out some pretty ambitious character callback cameos over the last few years – which could be some of the reason Hamill's cameo may have been... confused by some. After all, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story used CGI face-swapping to bring both Peter Cushings Moff Tarkin and Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia back to their original Star Wars movie likenesses, while using the bodies of current actors (Guy Henry and Ingvild Deila, respectively). Even Star Wars TV has gotten in on that act: Obi-Wan Kenobi de-aged both Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan and Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker for key flashback sequences.

There was a bit of major confusion when The Book of Boba Fett arrived, as reports broke that it was not Hamill on set, but rather another actor who got face-swapped. That rumor was annihilated by reactions from actors like Rosario Dawson, who met Hamill on set, as well as the Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett episode, which showed him filming. A stunt double was used for certain scenes, but the authentic Luke Skywalker was indeed there in the flesh.

But still: the Internet is going to Internet. The conspiracy theory that Star Wars TV isn't using real Mark Hamill for its Luke Skywalker appearances has kept on going – to the point that it's clearly frustrated Hamill himself. Maybe we can let it go for good?

