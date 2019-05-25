Star Wars: Mark Hamill Shares Hilarious Video of “Drunk” R2-D2

Earlier this week, BBC Archive tweeted a video in honor of the anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strike Back's 1980 release in the UK. The video shows some of the movie's cast in a delightful appearance on Blue Peter, the British children's television program that's been on since 1958. Mark Hamill, the actor known for playing Luke Skywalker, shared the video with a hilarious caption calling out the clip's "drunk" R2-D2.

All people see when they watch this clip is me feeding the dog, then eating from the same spoon. All I see is an out-of-control R2-D2 nearly running over that poor dog, then ramming into one of the hosts. We can't take him anywhere.😳 #R2D2Drunk4TV https://t.co/0MVUJxneDO — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 24, 2019

"All people see when they watch this clip is me feeding the dog, then eating from the same spoon. All I see is an out-of-control R2-D2 nearly running over that poor dog, then ramming into one of the hosts. We can't take him anywhere," Hamill wrote with #R2D2Drunk4TV.

Many fans commented on the post with questions, some of which Hamill answered.

"I love that you did that! So sweet. Questions: Was that really Anthony Daniels, David Prowse and @TheWookieeRoars in those costumes? I noticed no talking. Love these old pieces of history. Miss seeing @carrieffisher She's so tender, yet larger than life. "Revenge" of the Jedi," @mctigerlily wrote.

"Stand-ins for those characters. Look at how frantic 3-PO is!," Hamill answered.

"Mark, did you get a Blue Peter Badge? Was Kenny in R2?," @TheArtpen asked.

"A- Yes B- No," Hamill responded.

"Mark, do you still have the recipe for Star wars stew? Looks like the cat was calming for you. Was that your cat?," @ThreetSara added.

"Not my cat, but I loved cuddling her," Hamill said.

"You and Carrie never answered - how was the stew?," @Code_Kyuubi wrote.

"😋," Hamill replied.

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans can still expect to see Hamill's return in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. While Hamill's role in the new movie hasn't been announced, many believe he will return as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.