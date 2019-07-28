Star Wars: Mark Hamill Shares Story of First Screen Test with Harrison Ford

Another day, another classic Star Wars story as told by Mark Hamill. The actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker often answers fan question on Twitter and clarifies rumors about the history of the epic franchise. Most recently, Carl Quintanilla of NBC shared an old video of Hamill and Harrison Ford, who is best known to Star Wars fans as Han Solo. According to the video’s caption, there was a longer version of the Alderaan scene during the film’s audition process, and Quintanilla wondered if Hamill could expand on what was taking place.

My screen-test for @starwars w/ Harrison on the 1st day I ever met him. Neither 1 of us had read the script at this point, only this 1 scene. I asked George what kind of movie it was-“Let’s just do it, we’ll talk about that later” We never did talk about it later-we just did it. https://t.co/e7cHWoLmJk — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 28, 2019

“What a gem here from @larwoolf. Can you share any color on this, @HamillHimself!,” Quintanilla asked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“My screen-test for @starwars w/ Harrison on the 1st day I ever met him. Neither 1 of us had read the script at this point, only this 1 scene. I asked George what kind of movie it was- ‘Let’s just do it, we’ll talk about that later’ We never did talk about it later- we just did it,” Hamill explained.

Many people commented on the post:

“Mark, you rock. 💯,” Quintanilla replied.

“This has made my week,” Frozen star, Josh Gad, added.

“I feel that the correct casting choices were made,” @mrmitchell78 replied.

“Sometimes the best decisions & things we do are the ones we just do without thinking too much about it. I’m glad & happy you just did it. And every time I think about how it turned out & how if effected your & many other lives, I know this is the real magic of life,” @Adiaphora_Miro wrote.

We’re also glad Hamill decided to join the franchise! While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans can still expect to see Hamill’s return in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Hamill recently confirmed he’ll be returning to the franchise as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.