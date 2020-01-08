Star Wars Legend Mark Hamill Tells Supernatural Creator He’ll Cameo on the Show Under One Condition

Supernatural has been a staple on The CW since before it was even The CW, and the series starring Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles will soon come to an end after 15 seasons. Recently, Padalecki took to Twitter to post about a “cameo” that was featured on the series. Apparently, Star Wars legend Mark Hamill saw that his name was shown in an episode and posted about it in his Instagram Stories. This caught the attention of Padalecki, which sparked a conversation between the two actors online. Eventually, the show’s creator, Jim Michaels, chimed in and asked Hamill if he’d come do a real cameo. Hamill said he would under one condition: if his Star Wars co-star, Harrison Ford, could be on the show, too. Here’s the first tweet interaction between Padalecki and Hamill:

And if you get a chance to do a cameo on #Supernatural without leaving your house, always GRAB IT! Much obliged for that, Jared!👍 Your pal, Mar🐫 @jarpad @cw_spn https://t.co/y23QmkDy5F — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 7, 2020

“If you get a chance to be @HamillHimself, always be @HamillHimself,” Padalecki wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“And if you get a chance to do a cameo on #Supernatural without leaving your house, always GRAB IT! Much obliged for that, Jared!👍 Your pal, Mar🐫,” Hamill replied.

That’s when Michaels chimed in:

Tell your friend the same thing I said to @Disney in 2012: “If #HarrisonFord does it, I’ll do it.” https://t.co/MwRi2fjTSd — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 7, 2020

“Would you consider leaving your house @HamillHimself to come and play with us? Asking for a friend….,” he asked.

“Tell your friend the same thing I said to @Disney in 2012: ‘If #HarrisonFord does it, I’ll do it’ Hamill replied.

While that leaves the possibility of a Supernatural cameo up in the air, Hamill did speak with the Associated Press back in June about whether Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker would be his last appearance in the franchise that made him famous.

“I sure hope so,” he replied with a laugh, before revealing why he wants to be done with Star Wars. “Well, because…I had closure in [The Last Jedi]. The fact that I’m involved in any capacity is only because of that peculiar aspect of the Star Wars mythology where if you’re a Jedi, you get to come back and make a curtain call as a Force ghost.”

Would you like to see Mark Hamill on Supernatural? Tell us in the comments!

Supernatural is currently on winter hiatus and will return on Thursday, January 16th. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.