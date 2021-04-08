Star Wars: Mark Hamill Has Best Reaction to Discovery of New Subatomic Particle

✖

In a new report from The New York Times, a subatomic particle has recently been identified which physicists claim "suggests that there are forms of matter and energy vital to the nature and evolution of the cosmos that are not yet known to science," with Star Wars icon Mark Hamill joking that this is merely proof of the Force. While this discovery has yet to confirm that there's a mystical connection among all living things, somehow influenced by microscopic midichlorians, Hamill knew that this discovery offered up an unexpected connection to the galaxy far, far away that was too hard to pass up.

"Evidence is mounting that The Force has been with us... ALWAYS," Hamill tweeted alongside the article about the discovery.

Evidence is mounting that The Force has been with us...

ALWAYS. https://t.co/NatIHk7P5C — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 7, 2021

Clearly Hamill was merely remarking about this discovery in jest, marking only the latest instance of him goading his followers about the beloved sci-fi franchise. Just last month, the actor shared some knowledge about the "Bigger Luke" conspiracy theory that has been around for years, which notes that there wasn't just one Luke Skywalker, but two nearly identical characters, with the only distinction being that one was slightly taller than the other.

"Luking for a really fun conspiracy? Luke no further. It's hard to believe how long we were able to fool everyone but to be fair: the only time both of us appeared together at the same time was with Kermit on The Muppet Show," Hamill wrote on Instagram regarding the hoax.

The concept of this conspiracy is rooted in the idea that, throughout the original trilogy, there were some discrepancies in just how tall Hamill's Luke was, with some scenes seeing him appear slightly taller relative to Han Solo. The passionate following of the franchise has resulted in a number of bizarre and unexpected theories, with the notion of "Bigger Luke" merely being a humorous explanation for the staging and framing of certain sequences resulting in such contradictions regarding Hamill's height throughout the series.

Some theorists even think Obi-Wan Kenobi addressed the idea of there being a larger Luke, which explains his dialogue, "You've taken your first step into a larger world."

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Star Wars franchise.

