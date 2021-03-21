Star Wars: Mark Hamill Fuels “Bigger Luke” Conspiracy Theory

✖

Mark Hamill continues to be one of the most delightful celebrities on social media. The actor known for playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars often posts about the franchise and makes us laugh with things like his hilarious reaction to Luke memes. In Hamill's latest Instagram post, he addressed the "Bigger Luke" conspiracy theory, which you can read about below:

"Bigger Luke, commonly abbreviated to BL, or more uncommonly BgL, is the slightly larger manifestation of Luke Skywalker that is said to appear in certain scenes of the original Star Wars Trilogy, contrasting to Regular Luke," the conspiracy reads. One of the theories that attempts to explain "bigger Luke" is called the "The Hamill Hypothesis," which theorizes that "there exists an uncredited Mark Hamill look-alike who was used in certain scenes of the original trilogy for undisclosed reasons and whose identity has yet to be determined."

"Luking for a really fun conspiracy? Luke no further. It's hard to believe how long we were able to fool everyone but to be fair: the only time both of us appeared together at the same time was with Kermit on The Muppet Show," Hamill wrote on Instagram. You can check out the actor's post below:

Luke Skywalker may not have been "bigger," but he was recently seen in Star Wars: The Mandalorian's season finale. The show credited Hamill for the role since they used his face and voice, but Max Lloyd-Jones stood in as the "Double for Jedi," playing the part on set.

"It was very tricky because it's very hard to keep a secret nowadays, especially with Star Wars, because people are so curious about it," The Mandalorian creator, Jon Favreau, revealed to Good Morning America in December. "There are so many people involved with the process, with visual effects finishing, making it, filming it, the studios, everything."

As for Hamill's mention of The Muppet Show, you can now watch his episode on Disney+ along with other major guest hosts like Steve Martin, Elton John, Julie Andrews, Liza Minnelli, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Bernadette Peters, Alice Cooper, Gene Kelly, and many more.

