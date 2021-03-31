Mark Hamill Remembers Weather Trouble That Halted Original Star Wars Production

✖

Next year marks 45 years since the original Star Wars hit theaters, which means this year marks 45 years since the movie went into production. Some of the movie's cast has been sharing throwback and memories from the first time they stepped into their iconic roles. Mark Hamill, who has been playing Luke Skywalker in the franchise on and off throughout its entire run, often shares fun stories about his time making the original trilogy. The actor's latest Star Wars post sees him reminiscing about some wild weather problems that halted the original production.

"On this day 45 years ago, filming of Star Wars was disrupted by Tunisia’s first winter rainstorm in 50 years," @sw_holocron shared on March 26th. "A rainstorm the 1st week of filming #SW was foreshadowing for the 1st week of #ESB, when a blizzard prevented shooting on a glacier 90 minutes away. Instead, we filmed 100 yards behind the hotel as tourists watched from their balconies while sipping their tea. #TrueStories," Hamill replied. You can check out the tweets below:

A rainstorm the 1st week of filming #SW was foreshadowing for the 1st week of #ESB, when a blizzard prevented shooting on a glacier 90 minutes away. Instead, we filmed 100 yards behind the hotel as tourists watched from their balconies while sipping their tea. #TrueStories https://t.co/K8wHYCBVhA — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 28, 2021

Luke Skywalker was recently seen again in the season finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The show credited Hamill for the role since they used his face and voice, but Max Lloyd-Jones stood in as the "Double for Jedi," playing the part on set.

"It was very tricky because it's very hard to keep a secret nowadays, especially with Star Wars, because people are so curious about it," The Mandalorian creator, Jon Favreau, revealed to Good Morning America in December. "There are so many people involved with the process, with visual effects finishing, making it, filming it, the studios, everything."

There is a lot more to look forward to from the wide world of Star Wars, including The Book of Boba Fett, which was also revealed during The Mandalorian's season finale. The series is expected to be its own show, but with the same creative team as The Mandalorian. During the Disney Investor Day live stream back in December, Kathleen Kennedy announced a batch of new projects. Kennedy shared that two new Disney+ shows (Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic) will tie in with The Mandalorian, confirmed the untitled Star Wars film from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, revealed Hayden Christensen is joining the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, shared footage from the new animated show The Bad Batch, gave fans a glimpse at the upcoming Rogue One prequel series Andor, and more.

