‘The Room’s Tommy Wiseau Wants To Appear in ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’

The pop culture world might be gearing up for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but one Hollywood fan-favorite is already looking ahead to the next installment.

Tommy Wiseau, the writer/director/producer/star of the cult classic The Room, recently expressed an interest in appearing in the currently untitled Episode IX. The comment was inspired by the official Star Wars Twitter account, which tweeted out a gif of The Last Jedi star Mark Hamill with an iconic The Room line (“Oh, hi, Mark”) as the caption.

Oh, hi, Mark. Put me in the next Star Wars. https://t.co/orYSYpKK7z — Tommy Wiseau (@TommyWiseau) December 7, 2017

A year or so ago, the thought of Wiseau appearing in a Star Wars movie might have seemed outrageous. (And, admittedly, it still sort of is.) But given the hype around Wiseau in recent weeks, it certainly doesn’t seem impossible.

Wiseau, and the one-of-a-kind story of how he made The Room, have been thrust back into the spotlight, thanks to the new drama film The Disaster Artist. The film stars James Franco as Wiseau, with Dave Franco playing Wiseau’s co-star and collaborator, Greg Sestero.

While The Disaster Artist isn’t officially released until Friday, it has already acquired quite a bit of award buzz, comparisons to Marvel’s Loki, and newfound love for the real-life Wiseau.

So yeah, why not put Tommy Wiseau in a Star Wars movie? After all, the franchise – and particularly this new “sequel” trilogy – have been populated with plenty of cameos. 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens saw a pretty perfect, James Bond-inspired appearance from Daniel Craig. And The Last Jedi is set to follow suit, with Stormtrooper cameos from Tom Hardy, Princes Harry and William, and Take That singer Gary Barlow.

Maybe Episode IX could have Wiseau step into the Stormtrooper garb? Or have the cult-favorite decked out in some sort of alien special effects makeup? Either way, it’d certainly be an Easter egg that plenty of film fans would look out for.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi lands in theaters on December 15th.