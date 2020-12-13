Star Wars: Mark Ruffalo and Jason Momoa Want to Be in Taika Waititi’s Movie

✖

Star Wars fans were treated to a hoard of news this week when Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy presented during the Disney Investor Day live stream. One of the many projects she announced included an untitled Star Wars film from Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi. While the movie was reportedly confirmed back in May, Waititi shared the official announcement posted by the Star Wars Twitter account this week, hilariously captioning it, "What?? Ugh, as a longtime fan of Star Wars I'm so angry about what I'm about to do to ruin it." His post didn't only garner some laughs, but it also drew some great celebrity responses. In fact, both Mark Ruffalo (Avengers: Endgame) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman) want to be in the film.

"I’m available!," Ruffalo wrote. "F*ck yes. count me in," Momoa added. While Ruffalo and Momoa made it known that they’d like to be involved, other celebs chimed in to offer their congratulation to Waititi. "🎉🎉🎉," Pom Klementieff wrote. "Yes!!!!!!," Josh Brolin added, "Hells yeah! 🙌," Rebel Wilson replied. "🔥🔥🔥," Olivia Munn commented. "FULL SUPPORT," Seth Green wrote. "🤗🎉🤓," Lena Headey added. "Oh yeah🙌🏼 I love this for you," Allison Janney replied. "Legend!!!!," Bryce Dallas Howard commented. "Two Spaceships, One Night? Am I right," Colin Hanks joked. You can view more replies in the post below:

This won't be Waititi's first time working on a Star Wars project. The director also helmed the season one finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Waititi also earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for his portrayal of IG-11.

This week, Kennedy also announced that two new Disney+ shows (Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic) will tie in with The Mandalorian, shared that Hayden Christensen will be playing Darth Vader in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, shared footage from Leslye Headland's new show The Bad Batch, gave fans a glimpse at the upcoming Rogue One prequel series Andor, and more!

Taika Waititi's untitled Star Wars film does not yet have a release date. However, his upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to hit theatres on May 6, 2022.