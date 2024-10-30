Star Wars MCM Comic Con Hasbro Pre-Orders Are On Sale Now

Following Star Wars The Black Series and The Vintage Collection launches for NYCC 2024 and the Hasbro 1027 event, a new wave of pre-orders are set to go live on October 30th that come courtesy of MCM Comic Con in London. This lineup will include Black Series Sebulba, Luminara Unduli, Shaak Ti, and TVC figures of Aurra Sing and Lieutenant Callahan, and we have all of the details you’ll need to add them to your collection.

A breakdown of Hasbro’s upcoming MCM London Star Wars figure drops are available below. Look for pre-orders to begin on October 30th at 10am PT/ 1pm ET right here at Entertainment Earth. All of these figures are listed as fan channel exclusives, so they aren’t expected to be available at retailers like Amazon. That said, keep in mind that Entertainment Earth is running a promotion that offers $10 – $50 off orders over $100 with free U.S. shipping through Halloween. All other orders have $7.95 flat shipping with a mint condition guarantee. UPDATE: Direct links added below. Most of the figures are, in fact, available on Amazon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

TVC Lieutenant callahan tvc aurra sing black series shaak ti black series luminara unduli black Series Sebulba

What is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew about?

When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.

Jude Law (Captain Marvel, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) plays the human Jedi Jod Na Nawood, the adult leader of a motley crew of galaxy-faring kids that includes Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), KB (Kyriana Kratter), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), and Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong).

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew debuts Tuesday, December 3rd on Disney+. Star Wars Black Series and TVC figures inspired by the show have been revealed, but a pre-order date has yet to be announced. Keep tabs on this article for updates.