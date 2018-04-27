The Official Millennium Falcon Sneaker Joins Po-Zu’s 'Star Wars' Shoe Collection

Po-Zu, makers of high-end, ethically produced footwear, have finally developed a pair of sneakers inspired by the best character in the Star Wars universe. I'm talking about the Millennium Falcon of course!

The low-cut vegan lace-up sneaker is made with organic cotton and features a technical drawing of the Millennium Falcon that wraps around the back. It also features a removable memory-foam Foot Mattress, which should make them super comfortable to wear. The unisex Millennium Falcon sneakers can be ordered here for £59 or roughly $82. Po-Zu is based in London, but keep in mind that global shipping is free on orders of £75 / $105 US or more (you can toggle USD pricing at the top of the product pages). DHL shipping in 1-3 working days runs around $14.

If you need a second pair of sneakers that will push you over the top for shipping, Po-Zu's recently released Han Solo sneakers will do the job. The Millennium Falcon sneakers and the Han Solo sneakers deserve to be side by side in your closet. Naturally, you'll need Po-Zu's Chewie boot to round out the crew.

If you're looking for some outfits to pair with the shoes, Hot Topic has utilized their acquisition of Her Universe / Our Universe to develop a fashion line for Solo: A Star Wars Story. They went big with a range of styles that include exclusive items for their sister sites BoxLunch and Torrid.

Interestingly, the majority of the designs have a retro look inspired by fashions from the '60s and '70s. It seems like an odd choice at first, but the color palette, the '70s origins of the Star Wars franchise, and the fact that this film chronicles Han Solo's early years fit the style perfectly. As you'll see, the designs in the Her/Our Universe collection are a lot more fashionable than other Solo: A Star Wars Story collections that we've seen recently - though they weren't the first to deliver a Lando cape.

Naturally, the largest collection of Solo: A Star Wars Story styles can be found at Hot Topic. You can shop the entire collection right here, and the vast majority of the pieces are 20% off for a limited time. Many of the items are also available in plus sizes.

The designs run the gamut from a bell sleeve dress, to a track suit, to bell bottom jeans that come complete with a rainbow Millennium Falcon on the back pocket. There's also the aforementioned Lando Calrissian cape. A Chewbacca bag and Han Solo Corellian Bloodstripe skirt should be added to the collection soon.

Additional plus size options are also available at Torrid, including a faux leather mini skirt, faux leather Han Solo twill jacket, and a fantastic mini dress with a Millennium Falcon embroidery pattern across the flounce overlay.

Finally, BoxLunch got several exclusive styles from the HerUniverse/Our Universe Solo: A Star Wars Story collection including a cream-colored blouse that's covered in ships, and a Solo pattern button-up shirt and pocket tank for guys. You can shop the BoxLunch Star Wars collection right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.