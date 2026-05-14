New Live-Action Studio Ghibli Adaptation Unleashes Eye-Popping Preview

Live-action anime adaptations are bursting from the seams these days, as times have changed when it comes to bringing many anime universes to the “real world.” Franchises like One Piece have hit new heights, while future live-action movies for Mobile Suit Gundam, One-Punch Man, and Naruto are in the works. In Japan, the country has found unique ways to recreate some of the most legendary takes on anime classics, and it looks as though it’s Studio Ghibli’s turn. While Princess Mononoke has never received a live-action film to recreate its magical series of events, the Ghibli production is set to return this summer, all the same.

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Princess Mononoke is getting a live-action kabuki stage production this summer, and to get the hype train rolling, the play has shared a first look at its cast, along with revealing new details. Beginning on July 3rd at the Shinbashi Enbujo Theatre in Tokyo, Japan, actors Danko Ichikawa, Kazutaro Nakamura, and Tokizo Nakamura will take on the roles of Ashitaka, San, and Lady Eboshi, respectively. Here’s how the official website describes the production: “The timeless masterpiece ‘Princess Mononoke‘ depicts the epic conflict between humanity and nature, and the yearning for coexistence. Expectations are high

for the “Mononoke Kabuki,” a new Kabuki production that will unfold on stage and carve out a new chapter in history.” You can check out the cast reveal below.

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Ghibli: Kabuki & Beyond

Studio Ghibli

For those who might not be familiar with the art form known as Kabuki, it routinely sees its actors with white face paint, performing their parts without uttering a word, while the cast is strictly men playing all the parts. Surprisingly enough, this upcoming take on Princess Mononoke isn’t the first time that a Ghibli production was brought to life via this style of performance. In the past, Studio Ghibli’s Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind also received a kabuki production of its own, and while neither of these performances has confirmed a North American release, it goes to show how profitable live-action productions have become. Fingers crossed that we’ll one day see more of these wild recreations make their way to the West.

Kabuki isn’t the only method that Studio Ghibli has taken the stage by storm, with the most popular entry being Spirited Away’s recent Broadway run. For some time, the story of Chihiro Ogino was adapted into a stage play that found a major audience, with even recordings of the performance finding their way to Hulu, marking a major occurrence for Ghibli and the anime world. Countless anime franchises have had performances take place in Japan, and unfortunately, North America hasn’t received nearly as many. Luckily, the tides are turning in this regard, as anime franchises like Death Note, Attack on Titan, and more have hit the States in recent years.

What do you think of this wild new take on one of Studio Ghibli’s biggest properties? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!