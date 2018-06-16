Star Wars: Natalie Portman Would Love to Meet Her Space-Son Mark Hamill

The Star Wars prequels depicted actress Natalie Portman as Padme Amidala, the woman who would eventually fall in love with Anakin Skywalker and be the mother of Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa. Despite Portman playing an important role in the saga, Mark Hamill recently revealed that he had never met the actress in real life. Portman’s comments on a recent talk show appearance confirmed she’d be happy to meet with Hamill.

“It’s such a shame, I would love to meet him. Mark, I would love to meet you, come over!” Portman gushed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hamill’s confession came earlier this month when the official Star Wars account shared birthday wishes for the actress. Hamill shared the tweet while noting, “Fun Fact: I’ve never met this woman.”

Portman then went on to wonder if Hamill offered birthday wishes alongside the fun fact, noting, “That would be a good first step.”

Were the two Star Wars icons to cross paths, this would be far from the first meeting that Hamill arranged on Twitter. Earlier this year, some off-handed comments about Guardians of the Galaxy set Hamill on a path to meet filmmaker James Gunn.

Back in February, a fan tweeted that Gunn should include Hamill in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with the two stars eventually discussing how close they lived to one another. Months later, the meeting finally took place.

“Finally stopped by @hamillhimself’s for that cup of coffee we tweeted about months ago. & some bbq. & cornbread & cobbler & OKAY IT’S TRUE I ATE THE HAMILLS OUT OF HOUSE & HOME BACK OFF,” Gunn tweeted alongside a photo of the duo. “Honestly, he’s an amazing guy & I’m grateful to him & the whole Hamill clan for a great day.”

As far as Hamill recalls, the meeting wasn’t an orchestrated attempt to break into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but was just a way to kill time.

“I was just sitting there you know as I do, I used to do crossword puzzles or the jumble and now I’ll have Twitter on and some person said, ‘Hey James why don’t you put Mark Hamill in the next Guardians of the Galaxy?’ And to my surprise, James answered, ‘Well he lives right around the corner, maybe we’ll have coffee and we’ll talk about it,” Hamill shared at the Oscar Wilde Awards. “So, I answered. I said, ‘I would be happy to do so not only as a good neighbor but as an unemployed actor.’”

Interestingly, Portman is already a member of the MCU, having played Jane Foster in Thor and Thor: The Dark World.

Stay tuned for details on a future meeting between Portman and Hamill.

Would you like to see Portman return to the Star Wars saga in some capacity? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

[H/T YouTube, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert]