Natalie Portman Admits Her Son Has Never Seen Star Wars

As Mark Hamill himself stated, the Star Wars franchise is made up of movies and TV shows that are meant for children. And while Natalie Portman has had an indelible impact on the franchise, her own son has yet to see the movies.

The actor revealed this personal detail while speaking with on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Though her son has not seen a movie, they did get to visit the set of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which Oscar Isaac revealed was shot at the same time as the Portman-led movie Annihilation.

“We did [visit the set], in another, like, ‘Aren’t I a cool mom?’ move,” said Portman with a laugh. “We can go to the Star Wars set!”

After revealing that Isaac hooked her family up, Portman said her son still has yet to see the Star Wars movies.

“But he knows about it, because you know that children just know about Star Wars before they know about the alphabet,” Portman said, referring to the toys, the cartoons, and the LEGO sets.

When Kimmel related that his daughter could care less about the movies and that she enjoys the toys, Portman countered saying that’s good because the imagination is better in comparison to the movies.

“That’s what they say, but I feel like movies are better,” Kimmel retorted. The actress revealed years ago that she didn’t plan on showing her son the Star Wars prequels for one specific reason. In the end of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, her character Padmé Amidala dies while giving birth to Luke and Leia. Portman thought it would be detrimental for her child to see his mother die on screen at a young age.

While that hasn’t changed, the cultural impact of Star Wars is undeniable. Even if he hasn’t seen his mother as the queen and senator of Naboo, he at least has a passing knowledge of what it all means.

Portman also recently defended the Star Wars prequels in the second round of her rap songs released on Saturday Night Live. The first edition came out while she was promoting V For Vendetta, but this new track touts her role as Queen Amidala and beckoned haters to partake in some sexual interactions with Jar Jar Binks.

While Portman might not be embracing the Star Wars fandom or her role in it, it’s still fun to see her acknowledge it — especially if it’s in an expletive-laden rap song.

Annihilation premieres in theaters on February 23rd.