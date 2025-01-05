New Star Wars Rumor Reveals Surprising Characters Could Join Dave Filoni’s Movie

As Star Wars: Skeleton Crew continues its run on Disney+, rumors suggest characters from the show could be set to appear on the big screen. In a Patreon post, insider Daniel Richtman, aka DanielRPK, notes “I hear characters from Skeleton Crew will appear in the Filoni crossover film.” The project being mentioned is presumably the upcoming New Republic era movie, which is set to be directed by Dave Filoni. Announced during Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, the film will serve as a culmination of storylines introduced in shows like The Mandalorian and Ahsoka.

Richtman’s post did not indicate which specific Skeleton Crew characters might be featured in the movie. The show follows Wim, Neel, Fern, and KB, a group of four children who get lost in the Star Wars galaxy. On their journey to get back home, the kids cross paths with Jod Na Nawood, a pirate pursuing treasure. Richtman’s claim is vague enough that it could be in reference to one of those principal players or one of the many supporting characters the crew have encountered.

No release date for Filoni’s film has been announced. Back in June, Lucasfilm’s chief creative officer offered an update on the movie’s progress, stating that he was working on writing Ahsoka Season 2, which is reportedly set to begin production in April. That would indicate Ahsoka Season 2 is a higher priority at Lucasfilm, while the studio figures out its movie slate. The Mandalorian & Grogu (which Filoni co-wrote and produced) is the next Star Wars film on tap, premiering in May 2026.

Debuting in early December 2024, Skeleton Crew emerged as a much-needed critical hit for the Star Wars franchise. Reviews praised the show’s young cast and tone reminiscent of classic Amblin productions like The Goonies and E.T. – the Extra-Terrestrial. Despite the positive word-of-mouth, Skeleton Crew has not been renewed for a second season yet. Series co-creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford have brainstormed ideas for a continuation, building in a time jump to account for the child actors aging.

Considering how popular the likes of Neel and others have become, it wouldn’t be surprising if Lucasfilm was interested in bringing back Skeleton Crew characters in future projects. And since the show takes place during the same New Republic era as The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, it wouldn’t be far-fetched if Filoni’s movie was where that happened. The key, of course, would be finding a way to integrate the returning faces in a way that feels organic. Star Wars has been guilty of leaning on fan service in the past, and it would be a shame if someone from Skeleton Crew appeared in a manner that wasn’t meaningful. The movie will likely have a lot on its plate to balance, and a cameo just for the sake of it could run the risk of being distracting.

Something else to consider is that Skeleton Crew has felt refreshing because of its lack of connections to the other Star Wars shows. Despite obviously being part of a larger franchise, Skeleton Crew‘s story stands alone, and folding the series into an overarching narrative could undercut what makes it so unique (which, admittedly, could happen in one of the show’s remaining episodes). As entertaining as it would be to see Neel or Jod Na Nawood interact with Din Djarin or Ahsoka Tano, perhaps Lucasfilm will decide to keep Skeleton Crew in its own corner of the galaxy and just move forward with a Season 2. With so much unknown about Filoni’s movie, it will be interesting to see how rumors like this ultimately pan out.