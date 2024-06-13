Star Wars: Dave Filoni Offers Status Update on His Announced Movie

As fans enjoy Star Wars: The Acolyte on Disney+, there are a lot of exciting Star Wars projects in the works from Lucasfilm. In addition to more television shows, a film titled Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu has been announced for 2026 with Star Wars: The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau set to direct the project. Dave Filoni, the showrunner of Star Wars: Ahsoka and the Chief Creative Officer of Lucasfilm, also has a movie in the works that's expected to culminate The Mandalorian timeline. Recently, Filoni appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast alongside Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano) and Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker), and shared an update about his movie and the status of Ahsoka Season 2.

"Because I've been writing [Ahsoka Season 2], things have clicked and I have a much better idea about where things are going to go," Filoni explained. "I will say, I have an opening I really like quite a bit, I'm very excited about it for that picture. I'm excited about the potential of just doing it ... Right now, my focus is clearly on [Ahsoka] as well as the rest of the galaxy and how it's spinning," he added.

Filoni also teased that he's been working on The Mandalorian & Grogu with Favreau, saying it's been "fun to dive into" and they are currently putting "one foot in front of the other" when it comes to their lineup of projects.

What Is Dave Filoni's Star Wars Movie About?

While not too much is known about Filoni's upcoming Star Wars movie, we do know that it will be set during the New Republic era, and it's expected to have an epic event quality to it.

"Jon [Favreau] and I have our own little theater that we've been playing in, but Star Wars is a big galaxy. I think there's a lot of possibilities, but we do things our own way," Filoni reviously told ComicBook. "I think of, you know, A New Hope is an important moment in the timeline. The Death Star blows up. That changes everything ... A cinematic moment for this time period has to be a moment that's changing things and we understand it as the audience and then it can ripple down if we have other shows going on underneath that. So if there was a show taking place in the New Hope time period that you were watching as a kid, you would understand that things have changed in the show because the Death Star blew up. But they didn't necessarily need to be there. So there's a ton of possibilities for how to tell these stories in a unique way for Star Wars as well."

Stay tuned for more updates about Star Wars.