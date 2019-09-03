Star Wars Has Released a New Symbol for the Sith

The Star Wars official canon is giving the symbol for the evil order of The Sith a major makeover. It is now confirmed that this new official symbol for The Sith will make its debut in the upcoming movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which hits theaters in a few months.

Take a look at the brand new Star Wars symbol for The Sith, below (via Star Wars.com):

This promotional image for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker shows off the new “Sith Troopers” that will be making their debut in the film, along with the new Sith Symbol that will denote their specialized rank and/or status. As Screen Rant points out, it actually first appeared in the summer 2019 release, Star Wars: Who’s Who in the Galaxy: Character Storybook, as part of the entry on Darth Vader. That fueled a lot of rumor and speculation until today, when it’s now confirmed this new Sith symbol is part of the canon that will be included in The Rise of Skywalker.

This three-pronged symbol for the Sith could have several meaning; however, the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy has been supposedly building off the idea of “The Ones” (aka “The Father,” “The Son,” and “The Daughter”) first introduced in the Clone Wars animated series.

That trifecta represents the Source of the Force and its light and dark sides (respectively), which is arguably the meaning behind this new Sith symbol. That struggle between light and dark would also be a theme that speaks back to Ben Solo / Kylo Ren, and his rivalry with Rey, which many fans have begun to assume will be the live-action franchise’s way of referencing “The Son” and “The Daughter.”

Truth be told, most Star Wars viewers are probably best acquainted with the symbol of the SITH Empire, with its hexagon outer shell, with six arrows in the inner circle, pointing to the six corners of the hexagon frame. However, the Sith have had some of the most varied symbols in the franchise, depending which era of the evil religion we’re talking about.

It also doesn’t help that the Sith insignia is so often conflated with those of the Galactic Empire (and now The First Order), as Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine’s status as Sith Lords was virtually non-existent in the Star Wars Original Trilogy. No doubt this new symbol is a much more distinct and memorable re-invention of the Sith insignia – one that works in perfect coordination with the angelic wing look of the Jedi symbol, which similarly invokes the three-pronged symbolism if The Father, Son, and Daughter. However, whereas the Jedi symbol reaches upward toward the sky/heavens/source of the Force, the Sith symbol instead seems to take the source of its power (the diamond-shaped head) and channels it downward, which fans can interpret in any number of socio-religious ways.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be in theaters on December 20th.