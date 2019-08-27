Star Wars Prequel Meme Is Mad at Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Announcement for One Obvious Reason

Star Wars fans from all across the galaxy were excited to hear that Ewan McGregor will be returning as Obi-Wan Kenobi for a limited series on Disney+ — although one fan just pointed out a rather amusing flaw in it all. Reddit user Toto_16 recently shared one observation about McGregor’s appearance at D23 Expo, at which he officially confirmed his return. While the onstage announcement consisted of Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy asking McGregor if he was returning, and the actor answering with a triumphant yes, it wouldn’t have seemed out of the question for McGregor to drop a “Hello there” while onstage.

While McGregor’s Obi-Wan has no shortage of memorable catchphrases, his “Hello there” from Revenge of the Sith has taken on a whole other life of its own amongst fans. Granted, it should be worth mentioning that the official Disney+ Twitter account utilized the catchphrase, in a tweet shortly after McGregor made the announcement.

Hello there! Just announced at #D23Expo: Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new original series, coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Bk67rslEYU — Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 24, 2019

News of an Obi-Wan Disney+ series comes after years of rumors and speculation have hinted at Lucasfilm further exploring Obi-Wan’s story in some form or fashion. An Obi-Wan movie was believed to be put into development in May of 2018, with Stephen Daldry being brought on to potentially direct. Months later, McGregor himself squashed that reporting, hinting that there were “no plans” for it to happen at that time.

“I would totally do it, of course,” the actor shared in a television appearance in August of 2018. “There’s no plans as such to do it, as far as I know… There must be a good story to tell as they’re doing spin-offs – there’s likely to be a good Obi-Wan between me and Alec Guinness.”

This new Obi-Wan series would be the third Star Wars project to be officially made for Disney+, which is set to launch on November 12th. The franchise’s first live-action television series, The Mandalorian, will be premiere with Disney+’s launch. The Mandalorian is showrun by Jon Favreau, with a cast that includes Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, and Carl Weathers. A second series, which would be a prequel for Rogue One‘s Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and K-2SO (Alan Tudyk), is also in the works. Stephen Schiff will serve as that series’ showrunner.