Star Wars: Ewan McGregor Wants Another Season of Obi-Wan Kenobi

✖

Actor Ewan McGregor has been sharing for years that he'd be open to a return as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new Star Wars project, with fans' wishes finally being answered with the upcoming limited series Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. Rather than this serving as a sendoff, however, McGregor recently admitted that the experience has excited him enough to want to do another season of the series, but given that director Deborah Chow approached this is a standalone story, it's unclear what narrative a follow-up season could explore. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ on May 27th.

"Would I like to make another one?" McGregor questioned with Entertainment Weekly. "Yeah, I would like to make another one."

More than just another opportunity to play Obi-Wan, McGregor was clearly enthusiastic about his collaborators on the series, as he pointed out, "I had such a great time working with Deb, and the actors that we had in this were so great to work with, and the crew are just ... I can't tell you. It was so wonderful to work on. I couldn't wait to get to work every day, and on a long shoot like this, that's something. Right to the end, I just loved the experience of it."

McGregor has starred in a variety of projects over the years of varied size and scale, with the actor going on to express how fulfilling it was to star in a project that he knew would be beloved by a wide variety of audiences.

"There's something very nice about doing work that you know people are going to see. I've spent a lot of time in my career making films that very few people ever saw, and there's something nice about going to work when you know this has already got its audience," the actor pointed out. "It sounds a bit pretentious, but it's nice to make people happy. It's nice to know that by all of our efforts in making this Obi-Wan Kenobi series, the fans are going to be stoked. I think they're not going to be disappointed by it. Maybe some will, but you can't please all the people all the time. But knowing that people are going to be happy because of our work is a nice feeling."

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ on May 27th.

Are you hoping we get more seasons of the series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!