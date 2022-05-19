Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Director Debunks Returning Character

✖

The first trailer for the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series gave Star Wars fans quite a lot to cheer about. Both Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are reprising their roles from the prequels, and just a few notes of "Duel of the Fates" were enough to bring the house down. The trailer also hinted at one of the original bounty hunters in Star Wars lore, 4-LOM, having a role to play in the upcoming series. The lethal droid was seemingly shown in one scene in the trailer. As it turns out, however, that wasn't actually 4-LOM.

Deborah Chow, the director of Obi-Wan Kenobi, recently spoke with Uproxx and was asked about 4-LOM's role in the film. This is a different droid that happens to be built like 4-LOM, much like IG-88 and IG-11.

"But that's not actually 4-LOM though, it is actually a different droid named 1-JAC," Chow explained. "Everyone thinks it's 4-LOM."

1-JAC is a brand new droid to the Star Wars mythology, so there are a lot of unknowns surrounding it, including what type of role it actually plays. 4-LOM was a bounty hunter, so it would be easy to assume 1-JAC functions in a similar role. According to Chow, fans are "going to have to wait and see."

McGregor and Christensen are joined in Obi-Wan Kenobi by Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Maya Erskine, Sung Kang, Benny Safdie, Simone Kessell, Bonnie Piesse, Moses Ingram, and Indira Varma. With the exception of Obi-Wan and Vader, all of the roles are new and being kept under wraps.

Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place in the years between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. After the rise of the Empire, Obi-Wan went into hiding on Tatooine, keeping watch over Anakin's son, Luke Skywalker, from afar. After the death of Padme, and Anakin's turn to the Dark Side, newborn twins Luke and Leia were split up. Luke was sent to live with his aunt and uncle, under the watchful eye of Obi-Wan, while Leia was adopted by Senator Bail Organa.

