Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Might Be Heading to Disney+

Last year, rumors persisted that Lucasfilm was developing a Star Wars spinoff movie focusing on Obi-Wan Kenobi. Reports of directors and writers began leaking online, people wondered if Ewan McGregor would reprise his role as the iconic Jedi Master. But the film never came to fruition, and Lucasfilm moved forward on new live-action series for Disney+.

Well it sounds like Disney’s new streaming service could see an Obi-Wan Kenobi production revived, as a new report indicates that Lucasfilm is developing a new series focusing on the Jedi. It’s unclear if the project will actually come to fruition considering Disney already has plans for a Rogue One prequel series, and The Mandalorian will premiere later this year.

The report initially hit last month, with Star Wars News Net claiming the series is in development. Now Discussing Film is corroborating those claims with their own sources.

If these reports are true, we could be hearing an announcement as soon as next month when Star Wars Celebration takes place. The event is already promising some announcements, with series like The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Clone Wars set to be released soon. There’s also the likelihood of Star Wars: Episode IX finally getting an official title and a trailer.

If Lucasfilm officially announces an Obi-Wan series, it would make Star Wars Celebration one of the biggest geek events of the year.

Fans are hopeful that McGregor would reprise his iconic role at some point, and he seems open to return. The actor recently spoke to Vanity Fair about his experience filming the movies and how the fans are now appreciating the prequel trilogy.

“For all my moaning about green screen, I did enjoy playing Obi-Wan and this link to Alec Guinness.”

McGregor added, “George Lucas wanted to do something very different with the prequels. That’s why people felt cheated. It was upsetting when people would laugh and joke about it. Now, many years later, the prequels meant a lot to the generation that were kids then. So from smirking, cynical opinions, now I’m getting feedback from the kids they were made for. I’m really happy about that.”

Hopefully Lucasfilm announces the Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+ at Star Wars Celebration, taking place April 11 – 15.