Disney+ Star Wars Obi-Wan Series Original Storyline Rumored to Be Revealed

✖

Only a few details about the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series have been revealed, but a rumor from The Illuminerdi about the original concept of the series could confirm that Tusken Raiders were meant to play a major part of the storyline. Lucasfilm confirmed the rough timeline of the series, which is set to take place between the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope, but with the series reportedly adjusting the number of episodes in the debut season and also earning a new writer earlier this year, it's possible that these rumored plot details will no longer be embraced in the new trajectory for the series.

The outlet shares the reported logline for the original concept of the series, "Tatooine, a desert planet where farmers work hard under the heat of two suns. Meanwhile, they try to defend themselves and their loved ones from the marauders Tusken. A planet behind the edge of civilization. And a place where it would be unlikely to find a Jedi master, or an orphan child on whom the future of the entire galaxy weighs on its small shoulders.”

These details are still relatively vague, other than confirming that the Tusken Raiders would play an integral part in the narrative. When audiences first met Obi-Wan Kenobi in A New Hope, he employed tactics that deterred Tusken Raiders, while sharing insight about the species following an attack on Jawas. In the years since audiences first met them, Tusken Raiders have largely existed on the outskirts of the franchise, though the passion for the mysterious beings would likely cause excitement among fans were they to be utilized for the new series.

Hossein Amini was originally attached to the project, with a report from earlier this year claiming that Joby Harold, producer of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum and co-writer of Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, had been enlisted for the project. Deborah Chow is still attached as the director.

In the months since the project was announced, various rumors have emerged about the project facing struggles, which includes delayed productions and issue with scripts. Star Ewan McGregor, however, has downplayed those issues and merely claimed that all delays were to ensure Lucasfilm was telling the best story possible.

Stay tuned for details on the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

What do you think of these rumored plot details? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.