Star Wars Spinoff ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Production Start Date Revealed

Fans clamoring for news on the next anthology film set in the Star Wars universe can take solace knowing that a spinoff based on Obi-Wan Kenobi is in the works, and now we have an idea of when it will be in theaters.

A production update reported by fan site Omega Underground pegs the next Star Wars Story will begin filming January 2019 at Pinewood Studios in London.

This is the first major update about the film after its confirmed existence in August, which also pegged Stephen Daldry as the director of the film.

Daldry has yet to be confirmed, nor has the film’s cast, though fans are hoping that Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker’s disgraced mentor.

The film is expected to begin filming under the working title of “Joshua Tree.”

If filming begins in early 2019, that would keep Lucasfilm on pace for their current target of releasing Star Wars movies every year. After Star Wars: Episode IX premieres on December 20, 2019, the next project to hit theaters would be the Kenobi spinoff film in 2020.

It remains to be seen if it would shoot for the May release date as other Star Wars films attempted. When the new trilogy and spinoff movies were first announced, Lucasfilm originally wanted the premieres to coincide with the original and prequel trilogies, which all hit theaters in May.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story were both delayed to December after significant reshoots, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi was pushed back to allow sufficient time for production.

Despite the director shuffling on Solo: A Star Wars Story, the movie is maintaining its May 25, 2018 release date and was supposed to signify the Star Wars franchise getting back on schedule. But the firing of Colin Trevorrow and hiring of J.J. Abrams for Episode IX once again caused a shift to December.

Hopefully we find out more about the Kenobi spinoff film with Star Wars: The Last Jedi set to premiere later this week and the release date for the Han Solo spinoff appraches.