Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Kumail Nanjiani Reacts to New Trailer

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to premiere later this month on Disney+, and the Star Wars series has a lot of hype surrounding it. The series released a brand new trailer today that gives us a cool look at what it will be about. While the new trailer doesn't give up too many details, it does give us our first look at Kumail Nanjiani in the series. Nanjiani took to Twitter earlier today to share his excitement on being a part of the Star Wars franchise.

The actor revealed that after seeing the trailer it was the first time he felt like he was on a Star Wars project. Nanjiani wrote "This is the first time it feels real. I'm in Star Wars," and while we still have no idea who the actor is playing in the series, my bets are that we'll definitely find out soon enough. You can check out the tweet below!

This is the first time it feels real. I’m in Star Wars. https://t.co/jZeDXHGnLi — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) May 4, 2022

Nanjiani joined the series in an undisclosed role and not much is currently known about the plot other than a few basic details. Hayden Christensen is set to return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader alongside Ewan McGregor as the titular character. McGregor has had a long history as Obi-Wan Kenobi facing off with Anakin Skywalker pre Darth Vader, but it turns out he's never come face to face with the iconic villain.

"I've never met Darth Vader," McGregor tells Total Film, which features the star as Kenobi on its latest cover. "I had rehearsed the scene with Vader, but not with the helmet on or anything like that. When we came to do the scene, when they shouted 'action', he had to come from behind me. I turned around, and fucking Darth Vader was coming at me. It was like I was six again. I'd never acted into Vader's helmet. I'd never looked him in the eye."

"It scared the shit out of me," he continues. "I'm not joking. It gave me a proper jolt of absolute fear. I was like, 'Oh my God, that's not acting. That's real. I'm really, truly frightened right now.' And the same thing would happen with the Stormtroopers. I'd worked with Clone troopers before, but so many of them were CGI. I never worked with Stormtroopers, and, again, I was like seven years old again. Because when you're actually faced with a Stormtrooper, with a blaster, it's like: 'Fucking hell.'

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ on May 27th.