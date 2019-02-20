Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Spinoff Series Rumored for Disney+

Lucasfilm is keeping the details of the projects they are developing closely under wraps, resulting in countless rumors emerging about what Star Wars fans can expect from the franchise. The latest rumor regarding what series the studio is developing is that Obi-Wan Kenobi will be getting his own series on the new streaming service Disney+.

The report comes from Star Wars News Net, an outlet which routinely offers fans more trusted information than a variety of Star Wars blogs out there, which lends credence to the report. In addition to the trusted nature of the source, various other clues hint that this Kenobi series is more likely than the other reported concepts making the rounds across the internet.

Prior to the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story, Obi-Wan Kenobi was the source of a number of rumors regarding what was on the franchise’s horizon. Unfortunately, the film failed to meet financial or critical expectations, with Solo being considered a disappointment by many. Shortly after the film hit theaters, various sources claimed Lucasfilm was shifting its priorities to focus primarily on Star Wars: Episode IX above any other property, which would have seemingly included an Obi-Wan film.

The site also noted that Ewan McGregor, who played Kenobi in the prequel films, attended the premiere of Solo, which may have been a way to build excitement about the idea of the actor reprising his role in an Obi-Wan project. In the nearly 15 years since the actor last played Kenobi, one consistent that fans have counted on is the actor being willing to reprise the role.

“I would totally do it, of course,” the actor shared last summer when asked if he would return to the Star Wars saga as a guest on The View. “There’s no plans as such to do it, as far as I know.”

The actor feels like he’s expressed excitement at the opportunity of playing Kenobi again so often that it could come across as a plea to Lucasfilm to make it happen.

The actor joked, “I’ve answered ‘yes’ so many times it looks like I’m touting for work!”

The first live-action series in the saga, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, will be debuting on Disney+ later this year while a series based on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story‘s Cassian Andor is expected to debut next year. After that, it’s unclear what Lucasfilm might have in store for fans.

