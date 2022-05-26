Star Wars: Original Obi-Wan Kenobi Writer Reiterates There Wasn't a Plan for Darth Maul

✖

Obi-Wan Kenobi's first two episodes are finally debuting on Disney+ tomorrow, and they will see the return of some fan favorites from the Star Wars prequels. Not only are Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen returning to play Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker for the first time in 17 years, but Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse are also back as Owen Lars and Beru Lars. However, there is one character from the prequels you shouldn't expect to see in the series and that is Darth Maul. Originally, the character was killed in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, but was revealed to be alive in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the character made a live-action cameo in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Recently, original writer Hossein Amini appeared on Script Apart and confirmed Maul was never meant to appear on Obi-Wan Kenobi.

"No. No, I don't think that was ever... no, certainly not," Amini shared. "It goes back such a long way, there's been so many cartoons now but certainly in the discussions I'd had there was never any real mention of that."

Previously, director Deborah Chow also debunked rumors of Maul's involvement. "As long as I've been involved, we've never had Darth Maul in any of it," Chow revealed to Total Film (via GamesRadar). "Dave [Filoni] did a beautiful job of telling that story already."

We may not be getting a repeat of Maul VS. Obi-Wan, but Christensen recently teased another showdown between Vader and Obi-Wan.

"Vader is at a pivotal time in his life. He's spent ten years now sort of imprisoned in this suit and in his new life, and how all of that has affected him. There's a lot of great character exploration there," Christensen said in an interview with JOE.ie. "I don't want to give anything away, but there's really sort of a struggle of identity with Vader. I think that's at the core of who he is. And in this, we get to explore that."

In addition to the returning prequel stars, Obi-Wan Kenobi's cast will also include Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Maya Erskine, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. The show will take place ten years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and nine years before the original Star Wars.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts on Disney+ on May 27th.