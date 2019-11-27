Star Wars: Original Prototype Stormtrooper Helmet Could Score $70,000 at Auction

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is finally hitting theaters next month and will serve as the final installment to the Skywalker Saga that began with the original film back in 1977. Due to the upcoming release, lots of exciting Star Wars events are coming up, including an online auction that will feature tons of “rare and prized collectibles.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, a collection of 100 items from the franchise will go up for auction at Sotheby’s in an online-only sale titled Star Wars Online. The online event will begin Friday, November 29th, and continue through December 13th. The sale includes lots of exciting pieces, but one hot ticket item is a prototype Imperial Stormtrooper helmet from 1976 that is expected to earn between $35,000 and $70,000.

“It was one of the initial preproduction designs by manufacturer Andrew Ainsworth for the first Star Wars film, 1977’s A New Hope. It’s made of white painted vacu-formed plastic with black rubber details, simulated vents and clear plastic eyepieces. Only a few of these prototype helmets have ever surfaced, making it exceptionally rare,” THR writes.

Another big item is a C-3PO helmet, which was made by Lucas’ visual effects company Industrial Light and Magic to promote the Star Wars: Return of the Jedi back in 1983. That item is expected to earn between $20,000 and $32,000 and it’s made of “cast fiberglass and resin components” and is “composed of a two-part mask with the faceplate portion painted in metallic gold.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.