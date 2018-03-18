‘Star Wars’ Fans are Celebrating Padme Amidala’s Fashionable Outfits

When most fans think of Padmé Amidala from the Star Wars prequel trilogy, they likely think of the Queen of Naboo’s throne room outfit from Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. The outfit, with its ornate, Chinese Imperial-inspired dress and elaborate hair and makeup has become iconic of both the Natalie Portman‘s character and the movie itself.

But the young queen and future mother of Luke and Leia Skywalker wore a lot more costumes throughout the series that often don’t get much attention and, for one fan on Twitter, that just won’t do. The fan, took to the social media outlet to share a collection of Padmé’s best looks showing a wide range of styles spanning from the moment we meet her all the way through her tragic death in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. He adds some witty and accurate commentary, too.

As it turns out, however, the fan Jon — whose username is @prasejeebus on Twitter — isn’t alone in admiring Padmé’s style. Fans have been responding to the photos with agreement and, dare we say it, thunderous applause.

First, an overview

We really need to talk about how much of a style icon Miss Padmé Amidala was… she was serving looks and drama in every corner of the galaxy pic.twitter.com/eArRYyyVWS — Jon (@prasejeebus) March 18, 2018

A look for every occaision

Intergalactic diplomacy? Padmé had a look for that. Appealing to the Galactic Senate? Yep (look at the DRAMA being served by those shoulder pads). Ruling an entire planet as a 14 year old? No problem. Her own funeral? It’s handled. pic.twitter.com/xlsDaoSVtc — Jon (@prasejeebus) March 18, 2018

Perfectly accessorized

Whether she was exploring nature, lounging around her apartment or having dinner (she made several hundred points with this one) Padmé didn’t waste a frame or take her perfectly accessorized foot off of our necks pic.twitter.com/tq5JT7OqpU — Jon (@prasejeebus) March 18, 2018

But we can’t forget this wedding style

A+++ thread. And let’s not forget THAT wedding look, which almost makes up for her choice of groom pic.twitter.com/2EyECkbsMh — carla ? (@prettyquotable) March 18, 2018

Or this regal gown

Or this nod to her future daughter’s iconic hairstyle

let’s not sleep on this outfit too pic.twitter.com/RDp5TpA6TE — ˗ˏˋ esdee ˎˊ˗ (@poestrikesback) March 18, 2018

But for some, simple is best

