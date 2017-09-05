The Star Wars Planetary Necklace Is A Force Friday Gem

ThinkGeek is diving into the Force Friday II scrum with the Star Wars Planetary Necklace – and it just might be one of the most coveted items of the weekend.
The fact that the original Solar Orbit Necklace was ThinkGeek’s best selling product of 2016 is a good indication that the Star Wars version won’t last long. If you want one, I highly suggest heading on over to ThinkGeek and securing one while you can. ThinkGeek’s entire Force Friday lineup is available here.
The necklace features nine celestial bodies from the Star Wars universe: Coruscant, Alderaan, Yavin 4, Tatooine, Sullust, Dagobah, Hoth, Endor, and Bespin. It also includes the Death Star, and X-Wing, a TIE fighter, and an asteroid belt. A full list of specs is available below – but first, here’s a look at how the necklace will look when worn:
The Star Wars Galactic Necklace highlights some of the more famous planets from galaxies far, far away. Looking at the necklace straight on, at the farthest left we start with a few Core Worlds (Coruscant and Alderaan) and then we move off into the Outer Rim Territories, including mostly planets but also a few of everybody’s favorite moons and an asteroid belt. And, of course, the Death Star. This comes in a lovely box, ready to gift, with a key inside the lid like one you’d find in a box of chocolates. Protip: Don’t eat Sullust. It’s one of those nasty cherry ones. (Also, it’s a rock. We highly advise against eating rocks.)
• Star Wars Galactic Necklace
• Officially-licensed Star Wars merchandise
• A ThinkGeek exclusive from our friends at SalesOne
• A necklace that features 9 celestial bodies from Star Wars: Coruscant, Alderaan, Yavin 4, Tatooine, Sullust, Dagobah, Hoth, Endor, and Bespin
• Plus the Death Star, an X-Wing, a TIE Fighter, and an asteroid belt
• Great for all the Princess Generals out there
• 17″ long chain with 3″ extender for a total of 20″
• Comes in a box suitable for gifting
• Interior of lid identifies each of the planets
Materials:
• Death Star, X-Wing, TIE Fighter, and chain: Silver-plated 316L surgical stainless steel
• Coruscant: Hematite
• Alderaan: Phoenix stone
• Yavin 4: Malaysian jade
• Tatooine: Yellow agate
• Asteroid Belt: White turquoise & Tiger eye
• Sullust: Faceted red agate
• Dagobah: Phoenix lapis
• Hoth: White turquoise
• Endor: Alge stone
• Bespin: Orange agate
• Imported
• Dimensions: Bespin is 16mm diameter, 20″ total chain length