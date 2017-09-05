The Star Wars Planetary Necklace Is A Force Friday Gem

ThinkGeek is diving into the Force Friday II scrum with the Star Wars Planetary Necklace – and it just might be one of the most coveted items of the weekend.

The fact that the original Solar Orbit Necklace was ThinkGeek’s best selling product of 2016 is a good indication that the Star Wars version won’t last long. If you want one, I highly suggest heading on over to ThinkGeek and securing one while you can. ThinkGeek’s entire Force Friday lineup is available here.

The necklace features nine celestial bodies from the Star Wars universe: Coruscant, Alderaan, Yavin 4, Tatooine, Sullust, Dagobah, Hoth, Endor, and Bespin. It also includes the Death Star, and X-Wing, a TIE fighter, and an asteroid belt. A full list of specs is available below – but first, here’s a look at how the necklace will look when worn: