‘Star Wars’ Plush Bouquets Are Better Than Flowers for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and that means it’s time for ThinkGeek to roll out new Star Wars plush bouquet options. This year’s crop includes a deluxe Battle of Endor bouquet with nine characters and a simple Han Solo and Princess Leia version complete with memorable quotes on plush hearts, including the essential “I love you” and “I know”.

You can order the Battle of Endor plush bouquet here for $79.99 with free shipping. The Han and Leia plush bouquet is available here for $49.99 with free shipping. Yes, they’re more expensive than they should be, but here are some things that you can tell yourself to justify the purchase:

Roses can also be very expensive

Little Star Wars plush are more fun than flowers

Star Wars plush last longer than flowers

Star Wars plush don’t require any maintenance

If you still can’t justify spending the money on these Star Wars plush bouquets, but you like the concept, you could always purchase some of ThinkGeek’s discounted plush bouquets from years past. There aren’t any Star Wars options on sale, but if your significant other likes dragons, books, space, or science, you’re all set.

On a related note, Loot Crate recently announced a limited edition crate that’s focused entirely around the Battle of Endor from Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, and it looks like it will have some awesome stuff inside.

As usual, the contents remain a mystery, but we do know that they partnered with apparel and accessories company Heroes & Villains on the contents, and they make some pretty fantastic Star Wars stuff. With that in mind, the Star Wars Endor Rebel Crate is available to order right here for $59.99 (the total value of the items in the crate is said to exceed $125).

Note that the cutoff for orders is February 28th (or while supplies last). The Star Wars Endor Rebel Crate is expected to ship in March. Additional hints about the contents are available in the official description below.

“This special-edition Loot Crate box features five limited-edition, authentic apparel and accessories from Heroes & Villains designed to bring the Star Wars galaxy to life for superfans. All Rebel Alliance commando-inspired pieces are exclusive to this one-time box. Fans are able to channel their inner rebel through this carefully-curated Heroes & Villains and Loot Crate collection, designed as ready-to-wear renditions of the Star Wars galaxy.”

