Star Wars: Project Luminous Teases Change to the Force

Star Wars may be making big changes to the Force, the foundation of much of the franchise’s mythology. During the Star Wars publishing panel at New York Comic Con, the mysterious “Project Luminous” was teased once again. A “Project Luminous” slide appeared at the panel with the message, “The Force is what gives a Jedi his power. It’s an energy field created by all living things…. Until…Project Luminous, 2020.” The first part of that message is a direct quote of Obi-Wan Kenobi in A New Hope. The “until” suggests that something will change when “Project Luminous” debuts sometime in 2020.

Star Wars first announced “Project Luminous” at Star Wars Celebration Chicago. “Project Luminous” is said to be one cohesive story told through books and comics, including releases from Disney Lucasfilm Press, Del Rey, Marvel, and IDW Publishing. To that end, Star Wars assembled an all-star team of writers to handle the project: Cavan Scott (Star Wars Adventures), Claudia Gray (Star Wars: Master & Apprentice), Charles Soule ( Star Wars: Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith), Daniel José Older (Star Wars: Last Shot), and Justina Ireland (Star Wars: Lando’s Luck). The writers assembled with Star Wars editorial leadership and the Star Wars Story Group at Skywalker Ranch to hammer out the details of the “Project Luminous” story.

That the project is out in the open but also maintaining this shroud of mystery leads some to wonder if the story spins out of the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy and the Skywalker Saga. With the return of Darth Sidious, the Dark Lord of the Sith also known as Emperor Palpatine, it is possible that The Rise of Skywalker will either reveal something significant and new about the Force or include an event that changes the nature of the Force forever. The secrecy around “Project Luminous” would then be to protect whatever that plot beat may be from leaking out early.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20th. Other upcoming Star Wars projects include a new film trilogy from Game of Thrones creators DB Weiss and David Benioff, the new trilogy by The Last Jedi director Rian Johnsson, a film by Kevin Feige, the upcoming Disney+ TV series The Mandalorian, as well a series focused on Obi-Wan Kenobi and a series about Cassian Andor