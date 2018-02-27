The Emperor and SPOILER Return in ‘Star Wars Rebels’

After returning last week, the final episodes of Star Wars Rebels have been moving at a breakneck pace toward the series’ end, and the latest one could be the best yet.

“A World Between Worlds,” the second of the two-parter airing this evening, featured the returns of two popular characters in the saga and posed even more questions than it answered.

Warning: Spoilers for Star Wars Rebels below.

After discovering the Empire was working on deciphering paintings on Lothal’s Jedi temple, Sabine and Ezra team up to figure out a way inside. But while spying on the Imperial crony in charge of the operation, they learn that Emperor Palpatine himself is invested in their progress. Voiced by Ian McDiarmid himself, the Emperor demands to learn the secrets hidden within the temple.

Sabine provides a distraction while Ezra gets inside, finding himself in a vast, empty expanse in space with stars twinkling in the distance. In it, he hears the voices of iconic figures in the Star Wars saga, saying some of the most important lines from the franchise. It also makes it seem that time and space are not applied here, as we hear Qui-Gon Jinn speak as well as Rey and Kylo Ren from the new trilogy.

Ezra is on a path to other similar looking portals, as well as a convor bird that Ezra recognized from whenever Ahsoka Tano was around. Though he is frustrated and unsure of his purpose in this mysterious place, the convor beckons him closer to the portal he’s sitting on. Ezra approaches, and sees Ahsoka fighting Darth Vader in the Sith temple on Malachor.

Just as Vader is about to strike her down, Ezra pulls her through the portal and out of harm’s way, finally revealing her fate after that epic duel.

Yes, Ahsoka lives. And she’s now traveled through time.

By speaking with Ahsoka (Ashley Eckstein) and telling her of Kanan’s death, he comes to the conclusion that he can save his master as well. He finds a portal where he sees Kanan making his sacrifice, but Ahsoka convinces him to let go, echoing the words Kanan said to him. He finally has the resolve to let the past die, realizing Kanan’s sacrifice was for the greater good.

Before they can go back — Ezra to the Jedi temple on Lothal, Ahsoka to the Sith temple on Malachor — the Emperor taunts them through a different portal and attempts to use his dark side abilities to capture them. The two barely escape, and Ahsoka promises to find Ezra when she returns from her journey.

It remains to be seen if the Emperor or Ahsoka will be seen again on Star Wars Rebels, though it certainly seems like they will. It was fun just to hear McDiarmid’s creepy voice as Palpatine once again, and to finally learn the fate of Ahsoka.

Star Wars Rebels airs Mondays on Disney XD.