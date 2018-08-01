‘Star Wars Rebels’ Actress Wishes Young Viewers Learn This Lesson From Hera Syndulla

Since its debut more than 40 years ago, the Star Wars saga has attempted to convey the importance of embracing the Light and avoiding the Dark to viewers of all ages. The animated series Star Wars Rebels was enjoyed by young and old viewers alike, delivering exciting tales of heroism in the face of adversity. Vanessa Marshall, who voiced Hera Syndulla on the series, hopes that young audiences take note of her character’s unwavering hope throughout the character’s journey.

“I think she has always had so much hope, and I hope that kids take that from all that she said, and all that she did, that there’s always reason to view the world as the glass is half full,” Marshall recently shared with ComicBook.com. “I know that’s one thing that the character gave me, that I learned so much to just sort of be optimistic, and never doubt the spirit that what we can accomplish together is not to be underestimated in the least.”

Much like Rose Tico’s message to Finn in The Last Jedi, Marshall noted that Hera has taught her, and hopefully others, to embrace the things we love as opposed to resorting to cynicism when faced with challenges.

“I know we’ve got all sorts of things going on in the world that are slightly disturbing at the moment, and I’m hoping that through love, and care, and the kind of ethics that Hera embodies that we can unite,” Marshall detailed. “If we need to agree to disagree, I think that she offered that as a worldview, and she didn’t just talk the talk, she walked the walk, and I know that a lot of young girls that I’ve met, have looked up to her. A lot of moms as well, as they identify with her, and then all kinds of men and boys who have felt the same way. So, it really transcends gender. But, one of my favorite lines that she has said was, ‘We have hope,’ and that’s the phrase that sticks with me, and I hope that it sticks with viewers as well.”

Hera was last seen in Season Four of Star Wars Rebels, though with the number of upcoming Lucasfilm projects, both live-action and animated, hopefully audiences get to see Hera’s continued adventures.

Season Four of Star Wars Rebels is on Blu-ray now.

