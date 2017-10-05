The Rebellion Begins in New ‘Star Wars Rebels’ Trailer

The final season of Star Wars Rebels kicks off in less than two weeks, with a new trailer hinting at just how massive these final episodes will be. Check out the all-new trailer below.

“This is how a rebellion starts… Let’s go.” 👊 The final season of #StarWarsRebels blasts off on Monday, October 16th! @starwars pic.twitter.com/SR7nW3IRGm — Disney XD (@DisneyXD) October 4, 2017

The series takes place after the events of Revenge of the Sith but before the original Star Wars, having featured multiple appearances from familiar faces. Fans are curious to know how the storylines of the Ghost’s crew will wrap up, as we don’t see them in the original films.

Thanks to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the legitimacy of Rebels was honored by incorporating references to the animated series in the live-action film. Rebels executive producer Dave Filoni previously revealed to IGN there are more direct connections coming in the new season.

Filoni detailed: “Now that Rogue One is out, it opens up a lot of possibilities for us to tell these stories. We can go to Yavin now. We can start to deal with the way things worked out in the film and include ideas that are happening prior to that. The look of the background rebels really shifts to being more of the kind of drab military colors that you see in Rogue One. The Phoenix group of Rebel soldiers are kind of petering out. So they’re redistributed into Mon Mothma’s group on Yavin and Dodonna’s group. You see a restructuring of certain cells, and certain cells get destroyed. And that’s true of the ships as well. So there’s lots of little, neat, detail level things that happen when our characters are heading into season 4 and are absorbed into the kind of pre-Rogue One era, which I thought they did beautifully in the film.”

Sadly, this season of Rebels is not only its last, but it’s also shorter than previous seasons, lasting only 15 episodes. Many of these episodes will air on Disney XD in back-to-back formats, allowing for longer form storytelling that being restricted to one 22-minute installment.

Star Wars Rebels premieres Monday, October 16 at 12:30 am on Disney XD.