Reed Morano Shoots Down Star Wars Directing Rumors

News began circulating last week that Reed Morano, who directed multiple episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale and various other projects, went in for a meeting with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, sparking rumors that she could be directing an upcoming film. During an interview for her recent film I Think We’re Alone Now, the director tried to dispel those rumors, despite playing coy about what the meeting was in regards to.

“I think it was just a speculation of some kind,” Morano revealed to IMDb. “I was lucky enough to have a meeting with Kathy Kennedy, who is the loveliest human being.”

Kevin Smith, who was hosting the interview, asked her if she was doing Star Wars, to which Morano replied, “No, I’m not…will you stop adding fuel to the rumors? It was just a meeting, and that’s all I can say. And she was awesome and imparted a lot of her wisdom. She’s like, an idol.”

Morano may have tried to dismiss the rumors, but we still aren’t confident that she has nothing in the works with Lucasfilm.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed the news about the meeting, which got many fans excited about the prospect of a female director bringing a Star Wars movie to life.

“I guess she was watching [The Handmaid’s Tale] with her daughter and then called people and was like, ‘Who’s this Reed person?’ She probably thought I was a guy because of my name,” Morano described of the meeting. “She’s amazing. We’re talking about adventure movies, and I’m not even remembering that she produced Goonies. Any movie that I put my finger on that I loved when I was growing up was a movie that she produced. Anyway, it was a great meeting. Obviously, I can’t say anything about what else we were talking about.”

Episode IX will be directed by J.J. Abrams and Rian Johnson will direct the first chapter in an all-new trilogy of films, so Morano’s first opportunity to direct a Star Wars film would be years away.

Given her skills in the world of television, it’s also possible she was brought in just to discuss ideas surrounding the upcoming live-action Star Wars TV series, set to debut on Disney’s new streaming platform.

Stay tuned for details about Morano’s involvement in the Star Wars saga.

