Star Wars Releases Trailer for New Animated Series

Lucasfilm is coming off of a high after their annual Star Wars Celebration event revealed everything they are planning for the next few years, ranging from TV, animation, and film. We got to see new trailers for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Ahsoka, and some event-exclusive looks at The Acolyte and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. You would think that the studio would be finished releasing new looks at their upcoming projects, but they have officially released another new trailer for one of their upcoming animated Star Wars series. Today, Lucasfilm has revealed a new trailer for Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, which will be premiering on Disney+ and Disney Junior.

You can check out the trailer for Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures below.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is the Most Recent Star Wars Project to be Released

The Mandalorian Season 3 is the most recent Star Wars project to be released in Disney+. The third season of The Mandalorian is described as follows, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey."

Bo-Katan Kryze Star Katee Sackhoff Reveals How Her Hair Stays Amazing

"So there's like a sliding scale because, like, my head with the wig on does not actually fit in my helmet. So it's actually two different helmets because, uh, my helmet is perfectly formed to fit my skull. No one else can wear my helmet," Sackhoff revealed to us. "So if you add that much hair to it, like all the pins and everything else, it's just that much tighter, and it just doesn't go on. It's two separate helmets. So me trying to take my actual helmet off does not happen. We've done everything we could to make sure her hair looks perfect with the helmet off at all times. I feel like, in Bo's world, there are like teeny tiny, like nano droids or something, inside her helmet that just fix it all the time. Because, like in her head, maybe the ruler of Mandalore has to look amazing at all times."

The Mandalorian Season 3 is streaming exclusively on Disney+ now.

