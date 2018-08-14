Dave Filoni Not Involved in the “Day-to-Day” of ‘Star Wars Resistance’

Both Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels have been lauded for their compelling stories, thanks in large part to the vision of producer Dave Filoni, who helped bring both series to life. Filoni has accomplished so much within the medium that many fans put his name at the top of lists of directors they’d like to see tackle a number of different live-action or theatrically-released projects. While Filoni is involved with the next animated project for the saga, Star Wars Resistance, the director admitted he hasn’t been as directly involved with each step of the show’s development.

“Resistance is a bit different, in that I’m not on that day-to-day,” Filoni noted to IGN. “I created and set it in motion, but I’ve given that to other people to raise up, people that I’ve worked with a long time, who I think deserve the opportunity to tell stories and I think it’s exciting, and I give them my thoughts and notes – I was just doing that this morning, like George [Lucas] would give me. So that’s fun.”

The Clone Wars took place between the events of Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith while Rebels took place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. The upcoming series takes place between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens and, with the final sequence of Rebels teasing which heroes survived to the time period of Resistance, fans have wondered if those characters will make their way into the series somehow.

While the timelines would allow for these characters to crossover, don’t expect Filoni to let anyone else take over complete creative control for those characters’ fates.

“That would be hard. That would be, to be honest. That’d be really hard for me to do at this point, just because I’ve been a part of it for so long. Since, especially, Ahsoka’s beginning,” Filoni shared with ComicBook.com when asked if he could see other storytellers continue the adventures of Ahsoka and Sabine. “I can’t imagine not being involved in some way with what would happen to her. Or Sabine, for that matter.”

He added, “I didn’t want something that wrapped up too neatly for Rebels. I wanted this feeling of adventure continuing, and I thought who better to continue the adventure than these two women who were very compelling in both. You know, it’s like a unification of Clone Wars and Rebels, really, taking those two characters further. I have a great deal of ideas on what they’ve been up to, and where they go. It’s really, I think, fantastic.”

