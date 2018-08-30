‘Star Wars Resistance’ Featurette Highlights New Pilots

Coming to Disney this fall is Star Wars Resistance, an all-new animated series that is aimed towards younger audiences, with Lucasfilm hoping to captivate viewers with its exciting characters and colorful adventures. Fans can get acquainted with these new characters in the video above, before Star Wars Resistance debuts on October 7th at 10 pm ET.

In the series, “Resistance fighter Poe Dameron tasks young pilot Kazuda (Kaz) Xiono with spying on the First Order. At the time, little was known about the secretive organization and its strength. In order to fulfill his mission, Kaz travels to the space station Colossus, which is being used by many ships as a port to refuel and do repairs. However, there are also dangerous races taking place there. After Kaz bragged with his piloting skills at his arrival there, he is soon drawn into one of the races…”

The series stars Christopher Sean (Days of Our Lives), Suzie McGrath (East Enders), Scott Lawrence (Legion), Myrna Velasco (Elena of Avalor), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley), Donald Faison (Scrubs), Rachel Butera (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), and Jim Rash (Community).

One of the big takeaways from the above video is that, while the series has “Resistance” in the title, the events of the series don’t tie as directly into the narrative introduced in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Oscar Isaac will be voicing Poe Dameron and Gwendoline Christie will voice Captain Phasma, though the tangential connection to the Resistance will likely result in Star Wars Resistance having lower stakes adventures for the series’ younger audiences.

Earlier this month, one fan uncovered the timeline of the series, which had yet to be revealed, as buried in the metadata of StarWars.com was the information, “Set about six months before The Force Awakens, Star Wars Resistance tells the story of Kazuda Xiono, a young pilot recruited by the Resistance and tasked with a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order.”

While it might only be six months before The Force Awakens, we can assume the First Order wasn’t nearly as imposing of a threat to the galaxy as we saw in the film, with this new series possibly hinting at how the organization gained more power through their reign of terror.

Tune in to the series premiere of Star Wars Resistance on October 7th at 10 pm ET on the Disney Channel.

