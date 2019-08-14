Star Wars: Resistance Season 2 Trailer Reveals Kylo Ren And Premiere Date

Disney Channel just unleashed a brand new trailer for the upcoming second season of Star Wars: Resistance, but the new trailer also comes with the news that the new season will also be the show’s last. Star Wars; Resistance will conclude its story in season 2, and as you can see in the trailer above the show is going all out for fans before it takes its last ride. The new trailer shows Kaz and the rest of the rebellion attempting to stave off The First Order, but it seems they are two steps ahead of them at every stop, and now we very much know why. Even with that though the Rebellion continues to fight against the odds, which as we see here will include not only Captain Phasma but also Kylo Ren.

Ren shows up close to the end of the trailer, and even though he’s a holographic projection, he puts on a demonstration of just how deadly he can be even from a distance. As for where this takes place, the season will occur in the time between Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, so fans should probably pay attention for clues about the upcoming blockbuster end to the newest trilogy.

We also got the official premiere date, as Star Wars: Resistance will hit Disney Channel and DisneyNOW on October 6th at 10:00 pm est.

BREAKING: Emmy Award-nominated #StarWarsResistance returns for its second and final season beginning Sunday, October 6 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on #DisneyChannel and in #DisneyNOW. The season two trailer featuring #KyloRen also debuted today.https://t.co/pq86e4NDLl — Disney Channel PR (@DisneyChannelPR) August 14, 2019

“The Emmy Award-nominated series Star Wars Resistance returns for its second and final season beginning Sunday, October 6 at 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel and in DisneyNOW, with subsequent airings on Disney XD. The concluding season takes place during the events of “The Last Jedi” leading up to “The Rise of Skywalker,” as Kaz and the team continue to fight against the threat of the First Order, culminating in an epic series finale.”

